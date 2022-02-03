This is the tricky part. 14 Mason bee tubes fit into the paper towel tube nicely. Be sure to trim any sharp tips off the plastic bottle bottoms so that the smaller bottle fits nicely down into the larger bottle. The tube goes into the smaller water bottle, then the small bottle into the large. Fold and adjust the paper towel tube fringe as needed to secure the opening so that everything stays inside.
Cut and wrap a piece of burlap around your house. Fold edge along the bottle under. Add a penny-sized dab of tacky glue to the center and tie a piece of twine around it to hold it in place. Tie another piece of twine at the bottle cap end, leaving access to the lid. Use a safety plastic needle to sew a gathering stitch around the open end, gathering and tying the burlap down securely to the bottle.
Gathering the supplies to make a mason bee house. Preparing the bottles: Use a razor cutter to make slits in the ridges, then scissors to cut out the hard circular disk at the center.
Photo by Gloria Bond
Mark the length of the Mason tube on the paper towel tube. Use scissors to cut slits down to the mark about 3/4" apart. Fold one end inward. Splay the other end outward.
Photo by Gloria Bond
This is the tricky part. 14 Mason bee tubes fit into the paper towel tube nicely. Be sure to trim any sharp tips off the plastic bottle bottoms so that the smaller bottle fits nicely down into the larger bottle. The tube goes into the smaller water bottle, then the small bottle into the large. Fold and adjust the paper towel tube fringe as needed to secure the opening so that everything stays inside.
Photo by Gloria Bond
Cut and wrap a piece of burlap around your house. Fold edge along the bottle under. Add a penny-sized dab of tacky glue to the center and tie a piece of twine around it to hold it in place. Tie another piece of twine at the bottle cap end, leaving access to the lid. Use a safety plastic needle to sew a gathering stitch around the open end, gathering and tying the burlap down securely to the bottle.
Ever since last year, I have been overly excited about Mason bees. I never knew that there were lone bees eking out a living on their own, yet pollinating a mass amount of flowers. Mason bees were truly in mind when the phrase "busy as a bee" was coined.
My goal is to put up as many Mason bee houses as possible, and here's one way, using plastic bottles and paper towel rolls. Who doesn't have those? Okay, I did purchase Mason bee house nesting tubes and burlap, but I had everything else laying around the house.
You will need
33.8 oz. water bottle with lid
16.9 oz water bottle with lid
Razor cutter (adults only, please)
Safety scissors
Pencil
Paper towel tube
14 Mason bee house nesting tubes
Burlap to wrap around the house, plus more to hang
Tacky glue
Twine
Plastic safety needle
Nail
Hammer
Optional
Sign up for the Daily Headlines
Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
Additional large bottle and nail to make a support for your house and mud supply for your Mason Bees.
Note
I made this in the hopes of using the recycled objects completely. The only waste I had was when I trimmed the sharp plastic tips from the bottom of the bottles. Also, the tubes are loose for easy removal. Ensure they stay in by adjusting the top portion of the paper towel tube.
It is recommended to hang the house over five-feet off the ground, securely, on a south-facing wall where it will receive morning sunlight. Some people hang theirs in trees or on fences.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.