Ever since last year, I have been overly excited about Mason bees. I never knew that there were lone bees eking out a living on their own, yet pollinating a mass amount of flowers. Mason bees were truly in mind when the phrase "busy as a bee" was coined.

My goal is to put up as many Mason bee houses as possible, and here's one way, using plastic bottles and paper towel rolls. Who doesn't have those? Okay, I did purchase Mason bee house nesting tubes and burlap, but I had everything else laying around the house.

You will need

  • 33.8 oz. water bottle with lid
  • 16.9 oz water bottle with lid
  • Razor cutter (adults only, please)
  • Safety scissors
  • Pencil
  • Paper towel tube
  • 14 Mason bee house nesting tubes
  • Burlap to wrap around the house, plus more to hang
  • Tacky glue
  • Twine
  • Plastic safety needle
  • Nail
  • Hammer

Optional

Additional large bottle and nail to make a support for your house and mud supply for your Mason Bees.

Note

I made this in the hopes of using the recycled objects completely. The only waste I had was when I trimmed the sharp plastic tips from the bottom of the bottles. Also, the tubes are loose for easy removal. Ensure they stay in by adjusting the top portion of the paper towel tube.

It is recommended to hang the house over five-feet off the ground, securely, on a south-facing wall where it will receive morning sunlight. Some people hang theirs in trees or on fences.

