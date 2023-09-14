The newspaper for this past week counted itself as Volume 137, Number 35. In simple terms, this is the 35th week of the 137th year of publication. A great article summarizing the history of the Empire Press appeared New Year’s Day of 1976. Kathi Rivers recognized the 88th birthday of the Empire Press and celebrated the work of Lucien E. Kellogg, who started and managed the paper.
At the Douglas County Museum, we often search the old editions of the Big Bend Empire to dig out bits and pieces of our collective history … and we laugh. Yes, we really do laugh. The 1800s and early 1900s represent a different time and place than nowadays. So, when electricity came to Waterville in 1892, curious articles appeared in the paper about electricity. One article argued how no one knows what electricity really is. Another argued how electricity is sanitary, and a third presented a system that wired up your mouth, foot, and the doctor’s instrument to electrical contacts so a tooth could be extracted without anesthesia. Ooh, ouch! Ads touted buying a new dress, because a well-dressed mom had children who admired her and behaved respectfully. Too funny!
Kathi Rivers mentioned how the old papers may not be with us long because they are sitting stacked in a leaky attic. I can assure you how great effort has been expended at the Douglas County Museum to change this little detail. Cindy and Chuck Garrett invested long hours in wrapping and boxing our old newspapers in acid-free archival paper and storage boxes. And the Waterville Library received a grant that enabled it to preserve and store the papers digitally.
The genealogy of the Waterville newspapers put together by Kathi Rivers, show the Big Bend Empire under the leadership of Lucien E. Kellogg beginning on February 2, 1888. Other publications came and went while switching editors. For example, the Waterville Emigrant published papers in 1889 and ’90 under two different editors, and the Douglas County Democrat published a paper from 1891 through, we think, 1894. Then the Douglas County Press published a paper from 1902 through 1913 under three different editors. But the Big Bend remained steadfast through all these challengers to become the Waterville Empire Press in June of 1921.
We have some of the Douglas County Press newspapers and a couple of issues of the Emigrant and Democrat. But a complete collection of the other papers does not exist. In the first issue of the Big Bend Empire a conundrum appears. “Spring is coming. Land hunters are thawing out. Who wouldn’t be a Big Bender? Stock begins to make for the bunch grass prairies. Waterville wants ‘A doctor, a baker, a candle-stick maker.’” In the next column, Ira Burgett’s weather report recorded temperatures between January 5 and 20 at between 3 and 28 degrees below zero. Being a Big Bender that year turned painfully cold!
Still, colorful and direct news reporting captures the spirit of the work by newspaper pioneer Lucien E. Kellogg. In many ways, newspaper number 35 of volume 137 reflects the same spirit. I find the reports and articles about the North Central Washington Fair exciting news. And being a “Big Bender” is pretty good this September! I hope you are also thankful for being part of the Big Bend Empire.
