The newspaper for this past week counted itself as Volume 137, Number 35. In simple terms, this is the 35th week of the 137th year of publication. A great article summarizing the history of the Empire Press appeared New Year’s Day of 1976. Kathi Rivers recognized the 88th birthday of the Empire Press and celebrated the work of Lucien E. Kellogg, who started and managed the paper.

At the Douglas County Museum, we often search the old editions of the Big Bend Empire to dig out bits and pieces of our collective history … and we laugh. Yes, we really do laugh. The 1800s and early 1900s represent a different time and place than nowadays. So, when electricity came to Waterville in 1892, curious articles appeared in the paper about electricity. One article argued how no one knows what electricity really is. Another argued how electricity is sanitary, and a third presented a system that wired up your mouth, foot, and the doctor’s instrument to electrical contacts so a tooth could be extracted without anesthesia. Ooh, ouch! Ads touted buying a new dress, because a well-dressed mom had children who admired her and behaved respectfully. Too funny!



