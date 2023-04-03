220506-newslocal-shooting 02.jpg (copy)
Police officers attend the body of Alexander White near an entrance to the Living Hope Community Church on Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee May 7.

WENATCHEE  — The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney will not file criminal charges against the three Wenatchee police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old East Wenatchee man on the steps of a church last May.

Alexander J. White was killed May 7 by Wenatchee police officers who responded to the Living Hope Community Church after they received reports that White was firing a gun into the church at the corner of Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street.

220506-newslocal-shooting 01.jpg (copy)
Officer Brian Hewitt runs for cover near the Living Hope Community Church on the corner of Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street.
Alexander White

Alexander White
220506-newslocal-shooting 03.jpg (copy)

A police officer has her gun drawn during a shooting incident near an entrance to the Living Hope Community Church in Wenatchee Saturday on May 7.




