WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney will not file criminal charges against the three Wenatchee police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old East Wenatchee man on the steps of a church last May.
Alexander J. White was killed May 7 by Wenatchee police officers who responded to the Living Hope Community Church after they received reports that White was firing a gun into the church at the corner of Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street.
Prosecutor Robert Sealby announced the decision March 31 in a report and said the use of force by officers Corey Fuller, Brian Hewitt and Aly Mustain was “necessary and performed in good faith.”
Sealby wrote that evidence shows White reloaded his pistol while officers told him to drop his gun and White fired in the direction of two officers. Fuller, Mustain and Hewitt fired at White, striking him three times.
Hewitt was struck in the leg by a bullet fragment. He did not suffer serious injury.
Prior to issuing his decision, Sealby reviewed an investigation by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. Investigation materials included body camera footage, video filmed by witnesses and local businesses, statements from officers at the scene, 911 call transcripts, Washington State Crime Lab reports, medical examiner reports, medical records, crime scene logs and diagrams.
The special investigation unit comprises the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Wenatchee Police Department, and Washington State Patrol.
The Wenatchee Police Department did not participate in the SIU investigation but conducted a separate, administrative investigation to learn whether the officers violated department policy during the shooting.
The department found Fuller, Hewitt and Mustain did not violate department policy, and they returned to duty about a month after the shooting.
White worked as a cell tower technician and served in Afghanistan in the Army. In an op-ed written for The World, White’s mother, Laurel White, described her son as a combat veteran who suffered from undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder. She wrote that in the week before his death, White sought help for poor sleep and focus and advocated for a PTSD diagnosis.
A counseling appointment was scheduled for May 16, 2022.
The shooting took place a block from the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade route that would begin only a few hours later. Post-parade festivities at Memorial Park continued within eyesight of what was an active homicide investigation.
White was not a member of the church, according to Living Hope pastor Jeremy Peyton. The beige and red brick building still bares the scars of the shooting.
Use of force
Use of deadly force is allowed “against another person only when necessary to protect against an immediate threat of serious physical injury or death to the officer or another person,” provided officers used all de-escalation tactics available for the given circumstance, according to state law.
In the officers’ attempts to disarm White by yelling commands at White to drop his weapon, Sealby ruled that Wenatchee Police Department officers “attempted to de-escalate the situation.”
White did not comply with officer commands and instead proceeded to eject an ammunition magazine from his pistol, insert a new magazine, chamber a round, point at the officers and fire a round at them, according to a summary of events.
The law states that in using deadly force the officer will have been justified or acting in good faith if there’s “probable cause to believe … the suspect, if not apprehended, poses a threat of serious physical harm to the officer or a threat of serious physical harm to others.”
Displaying a weapon or threatening an officer with a weapon could qualify as “a threat of serious physical harm,” according to state law.
So, officers are not to be held criminally liable for use of deadly force if they did so in good faith and without “malice.” The law defines malice or acting maliciously “to import an evil intent, wish, or design to vex, annoy, or injure another person.”
The law also infers malice if it was done “in a willful disregard of the rights of another, or an act wrongfully done without just cause or excuse, or an act or omission of duty betraying a willful disregard of social duty.”
Sealby found each of the officers who fired at White — Hewitt, Mustain and Fuller — acted out of fear for their own physical safety and the safety of others and without malice. Specifically, Sealby noted the officers did not act with “evil intent, wish or design.”
The investigation into the June 4 fatal shooting of Zachary C. Rutherford, 32, of Jackson, California, by Wenatchee police officers was sent to the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in November. Prosecutor Robert Sealby has not announced his decision in the case.
A version of this story previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.