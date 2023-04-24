230128-newslocal-newplane 03.jpg (copy)
Linnea Clark with Horizon Air marshals out the first Embraer 175 from Pangborn Memorial Airport in January.

EAST WENATCHEE — For those last-minute summer travelers looking to squeeze in one more vacation before Labor Day, Pangborn Memorial Airport is not operating flights Aug. 21-28 due to construction on its main taxiway.

According to Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority airport director, Trent Moyers, the runway will close for the port’s main Taxiway Alpha, or Taxiway A, project.



