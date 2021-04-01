The Waterville Main Street Association Board has made the difficult decision to cancel Waterville Days again this summer, but the group is planning some smaller events to get the community together and encourage out-of-towners to visit Waterville.
Association president Amy Larsen said last year it was necessary to cancel Waterville Days due to the pandemic without providing an alternative gathering. The association didn’t want to do the same thing this year.
“We’re not just going to go through another year where we didn’t do anything,” Larsen said.
The smaller events will include a community-wide garage sale held May 15 and three Saturday Farmers’ Markets held in Pioneer Park on the second Saturdays of July, August and September.
For the community-wide garage sale, the association will be inviting all community members to hold garage sales in their yards. The association will provide advertising in NCW media. Those who are planning a sale on the day and want to get on the association’s list of sales should contact Cathy Clark at 509-731-3138.
Larsen said the garage sale day is a chance for people to get rid of some of their old things. It also provides a social time, where people can walk or drive around town to visit the various garage and yard sales.
“Everybody loves garage sales,” Larsen said.
Larsen said the association’s board began discussing whether or not to hold a 2021 Waterville Days back in November and December. The event takes serious planning work beginning in January, and entertainers, vendors and others who participate make commitments to come very early.
It’s a big deal to have to cancel it at the last minute.
The board felt this year there are still too many unknowns with respect to the pandemic to go forward with the planning work, Larsen said.