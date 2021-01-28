Planning for high school sports has been continually changing throughout the 2020-21 school year. The WIAA has made numerous adjustments to scheduling sports seasons in order to meet the changing metrics used by the state to decide when the return to specific activities will be allowed. When the WIAA released its updated schedule for winter sports to begin Feb. 1, it led to confusion this return to play date would be state-wide. However, with the state being divided into separate multi-county regions that will move through COVID-19 restriction phases separately, the WIAA allowed for flexibility in sports scheduling for region. Waterville High School Athletic Director Keith Finkbeiner said this has led to some confusion on when the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers are hoping to return to play.
Finkbeiner explained our schools are in the North Central Region, composed of Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties. Currently, our region is in phase one of the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. This allows for groups of 6 to practice outdoors for high risk activities, such as football. Groups of six can also practice indoors for moderate risk activities, such as volleyball. However, indoor sports also have an occupancy requirement of 500 square feet per person as well.
Recently, the high school athletic directors in the North Central Region met and decided to alter their sports schedule slightly to give our schools the best opportunity to successfully conduct their sports seasons. Football is scheduled to begin practice on Feb. 16 with games beginning March 4. Meanwhile, volleyball is scheduled to begin practice on Feb. 22 with games starting Feb. 27. Both seasons are scheduled to end April 3.
Finkbeiner wanted to make it clear while our region has scheduled a start to the season, we will not able to participate in games until we are phase two, per the state guidelines. Reaching this phase would also lessen the restrictions for practices. In order to reach this phase, the state Department of Health requires four criteria be met. Our region must show a decreasing trend in the past two weeks of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people of more than 10%. We must also show a decrease of more than 10% in COVID-19 hospital admissions rate per 100,000 people. Our hospitals’ ICU occupancy must be less than 90%. Finally, we must have a COVID-19 test positivity rate of less than 10%. Finkbeiner acknowledges the last requirement may be the most difficult metric to achieve, since many people in our region are resistant in participation in testing drives unless they are showing symptoms or have another need to be tested.
Spring sports, to include baseball, softball, and track and field are scheduled to be held April 5 through May 15. Basketball is scheduled to run May 17 through June 19. Finkbeiner is optimistic about spring sports as track and field can hold competitions in phase one and baseball and softball can hold games in phase two. He does acknowledge the basketball seasons are still a bit of a long shot as state guidelines require our region to be in phase three before games can be held. Still, he is hopeful that we will reach the state’s metrics in time to be able to hold three successful seasons.
While the constantly moving metrics provided by our state have often made scheduling our high school sports seasons feel like a mess this school year, there is optimism that we finally have a clear path forward towards letting our high school athletes return to play and a greater sense of normalcy.