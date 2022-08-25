WATERVILLE — The North Central Washington Fair returns Thursday with music, rides, food, a rodeo and more at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 601 N. Monroe St.
Latino Day will kick off festivities at 9 a.m. Thursday and run until 10 p.m. The carnival will be the same day, 2-10 p.m., and will start at 12 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Each day except Sunday will have a different overarching theme, including First Responder’s Day on Friday, with free admission for first responders who show an ID.
Saturday is Kid’s Day, with free entertainment for kids of all ages, according to fair director Carolyn Morley. There is a free hypnotist show and Hannah Banana will perform magic. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Spiderman and a Paw Patrol character will be seen walking around the grounds. There will be free activities at various booths.
Country duo Maddie and Tae will take the stage with co-headliner Matt Stell Friday night at 6:30 p.m. The concert will require a ticket, which costs between $45 and $50. This is separate from the gate admission, which is $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors if purchased online. Tickets purchased day of are $10 for adults and $8 for children and seniors.
A country dance will be held in the Community Hall featuring the Kitty Mae Band from 9:30 p.m. to midnight Friday.
A beer garden after party featuring Aaron Crawford will round out the first day until 12:30 a.m. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Saturday is Rodeo Day, starting with the youth livestock sale at 10 a.m. Buyer information, an exhibitor list and exhibitor information can be found at ncwfair.org/events under the “youth livestock auction” tab on the left.
The Big Bend Round-Up begins at 4 p.m., with tickets available for $15. The event is a combination of of relay and gate horse racing, topped off with a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo, according to the NCW Fair website.
Another beer garden after party, featuring Joel Gibson Jr. will go from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and a country dance will be from 9 p.m. to midnight in the Community Hall.
A second round of Big Bend Round-Up will run from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the carnival will close at 6 p.m., wrapping up the 2022 fair.
