Dalton Scott Potter fifth arraignment

Dalton Scott Potter waits in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for an arraignment hearing to begin.

WATERVILLE — Court officials on March 14 entered not guilty pleas on behalf of a Badger Mountain murder suspect after he refused to answer questions in what was his fifth arraignment hearing.

Dalton Scott Potter, 28, of Wenatchee, is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with 13 felonies, including first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Dalton Potter 366359 11.1.2018.jpg (copy)

Dalton Scott Potter


