230418-newslocal-shooting 01.jpg
Buy Now

Investigators work at the scene of a shooting early Monday morning that left one person dead at 58 S. Union Ave. outside of East Wenatchee.

EAST WENATCHEE — A Rock Island man died from a gunshot after an "apparent verbal argument" that originated outside East Wenatchee Monday morning.

Around 1:18 a.m., a Douglas County deputy was flagged down by a vehicle on the 200 block of Grant Road in East Wenatchee, according to a Douglas County Sheriff's Office news release.

230418-newslocal-shooting 02.jpg
Buy Now

This house reportedly is the scene of a shooting early Monday morning that left one person dead at 58 S. Union Ave. outside of East Wenatchee.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?