An online auction held March 13 through 21 brought in about $29,000 in proceeds, according to Fair Manager Carolyn Morley. In addition, crab sales brought in a profit of $2,560. Additional proceeds included donations totaling $700 and sponsorships totaling $1,800.
The virtual event was held in lieu of the Friends of the NCW Fair Crab Feed, Prime Rib Dinner & Auction which is the fair’s traditional annual fundraiser held the second Saturday in March. The fundraiser had to be canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Morley said fair management and fair board members were happy with how this year’s event turned out.
She said in the years immediately preceding the pandemic, the whole event, including dinner and auction brought in roughly $45-$50,000, so this year’s proceeds are good for an event was held completely online.
Morley added there were a lot of new participants this year.
“We feel good about the participation and the amount we fundraised,” Morley said.
Auction winners came to the fair office, which has moved to 609 W. Third St., to pick up their items the week of March 22.
Auction items consisted of donations for the 2020 event, as well as some new donations.
Morley said funds from the event will be used for capital improvements on the fairgrounds.
“Without having this event we wouldn’t have any money to spend on capital improvements,” Morley said.
Maintenance director Ed Daling said that the fair plans to use the money for re-wiring and new locks on the racehorse starting gates, repair of lighting in the racehorse stables, construction of a new rodeo announcer booth, construction of an outdoor stage, renovating the front of the goat/sheep and swine barns with red metal, and completing an electrical upgrade on the north end of the north grandstand.