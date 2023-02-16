Dan Newhouse

Rep. Dan Newhouse

 Provided photo/Rep. Dan Newhouse website

Last week, news outlets around the country had wall-to-wall coverage of a spy balloon sent by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) transiting across America. While a balloon itself does not sound very dangerous, it’s the intent behind it that’s concerning — the CCP is testing us to see how President Joe Biden responds, which should raise alarm bells for every American. We simply cannot take this threat lightly and must respond with tough policies to protect our sovereignty from the CCP.

As more information arises about this situation, it’s becoming clearer that the Biden Administration should have acted to neutralize the threat immediately after learning about it. The spy balloon first entered Alaskan airspace near the Aleutian Islands and was only brought to the public’s attention by a local reporter after going through Canada and re-entering U.S. airspace above Montana. Simply put, President Biden failed to act for an entire week and let indecision paralyze him. Only after the spy balloon completed its mission and was too far away to retrieve its data was it shot down. Given the vast area of open space the spy balloon covered, the administration’s claim that they waited to take it down because of the “fear of debris” just doesn’t hold water.



