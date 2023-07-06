While we hear about the surge of illicit fentanyl plaguing Seattle and other major cities around the nation, it has become abundantly clear that no communities are left untouched by this crisis, including right here in Central Washington. This week (of June 26), I convened with my Central Washington Fentanyl Task Force for our first quarterly meeting in Grandview. We brought together some of the best minds on the frontlines fighting the fentanyl crisis that is scourging our communities. Through our productive discussion, the group laid out a detailed approach we will take to provide tangible and attainable solutions to help prevent fentanyl from taking the lives of our children and causing pain on countless families.

The Central Washington Fentanyl Task Force, which I announced last month, is a working group of individuals on the local and state levels who are in our communities fighting the fentanyl crisis every day. Members include law enforcement, medical professionals, addiction treatment groups, tribal leaders, elected officials, families of victims, and community leaders – all of whom are volunteering to help formulate realistic solutions that will work for Central Washington and can be used as a model for other communities around the country.



