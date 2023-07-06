While we hear about the surge of illicit fentanyl plaguing Seattle and other major cities around the nation, it has become abundantly clear that no communities are left untouched by this crisis, including right here in Central Washington. This week (of June 26), I convened with my Central Washington Fentanyl Task Force for our first quarterly meeting in Grandview. We brought together some of the best minds on the frontlines fighting the fentanyl crisis that is scourging our communities. Through our productive discussion, the group laid out a detailed approach we will take to provide tangible and attainable solutions to help prevent fentanyl from taking the lives of our children and causing pain on countless families.
The Central Washington Fentanyl Task Force, which I announced last month, is a working group of individuals on the local and state levels who are in our communities fighting the fentanyl crisis every day. Members include law enforcement, medical professionals, addiction treatment groups, tribal leaders, elected officials, families of victims, and community leaders – all of whom are volunteering to help formulate realistic solutions that will work for Central Washington and can be used as a model for other communities around the country.
To fully understand what it is we are dealing with, we have to examine the data and research. As many of us are aware, illicit fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for adults ages 18-45. Last year, over 100,000 people in the United States died from a drug overdose – more than all of the casualties from the Vietnam War combined – largely driven by the rampant spread of illicit fentanyl. I could continue with the startling national statistics, but in order for us to take meaningful action, we must examine how the crisis is affecting our communities at the most localized levels.
Our group will be compiling relevant data and research on the local and state levels to fully grasp what the numbers are telling us – how much fentanyl is being brought into our communities, how many people are dealing with addiction, the causes of the surge of fentanyl, and specific patterns that will help us analyze and make fact-based decisions.
As we continue to analyze the data, our group will be exploring steps to increase awareness and education about the dangers of fentanyl, where to find treatment and end the stigma around addiction. The task force has experts who are dedicated to ensuring our children and the public know about the dangers of opioids, how to find treatment for addiction, the preventative measures they can take, and the resources available to them. An effective education campaign that is backed by evidence-based programs is key to helping us make progress.
Addressing the crisis on our streets requires a large effort from our talented law enforcement and drug courts. While they are working tirelessly to stop the flow of fentanyl from getting into the hands of our children and providing resources for those in need, we must ensure they have the necessary resources to do their jobs. Our task force consists of several members of local law enforcement and members of the drug courts, and their concerns are in tune – they need more funding and resources. This requires commitment from both the federal and state levels, and I will continue to do all I can in Congress to provide the necessary funding for our law enforcement while working with our state officials to do the same.
While it’s abundantly clear there is no “silver bullet” solution to this crisis, we have so many individuals and groups right here in Central Washington who are dedicated to putting our community on the right path and understand that addressing the fentanyl crisis requires an all-hands-on-deck approach with commitment from the local, state, and federal levels. I have great confidence that the task force we put together will help me provide tangible and attainable solutions to protect Central Washington and help us be a successful example for other communities around the country.
Dan Newhouse represents Washington’s 4th Congressional District, covering Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Yakima, Franklin, Benton, and Adams counties, and part of Walla Walla County.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone