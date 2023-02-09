Dan Newhouse

Rep. Dan Newhouse

 Provided photo/Rep. Dan Newhouse website

Last year, more than 100,000 people in the United States died from a drug overdose, largely driven by the rampant spread of illicit fentanyl (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics: bit.ly/3RBnE5i).

In Washington state, drug overdoses have been increasing at shocking rates in the past few years, and communities across Central Washington have been devastated by the fentanyl crisis, which is now the leading cause of death for people ages 18-45. The hard truth is, no corner of our communities has been left untouched by this growing crisis. We need to classify all fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs and secure our nation’s borders to fight this crisis.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?