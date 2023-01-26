Dan Newhouse

Rep. Dan Newhouse

 Provided photo/Rep. Dan Newhouse website

The 118th Congress is in full swing and in just one week with Republicans in the majority, the House of Representatives has successfully delivered on many of our promises to the American people. The House passed several critical pieces of legislation that will significantly help Americans in Central Washington and allow me to better serve you — and we’re just getting started.

The House passed the rules package, which includes important changes from the previous Congress that enable all members of Congress to better represent their districts by giving them more opportunity to participate in the legislative process. In the previous Congress, bills were pulled together in Speaker Pelosi’s office with little to no input from members on both sides of the aisle, and we were often expected to vote on bills we didn’t even have time to read. Now, members of Congress will be given a minimum of 72 hours to review legislation before voting on it, which will restore representation and proper order to Congress, allowing members of Congress to better represent their constituents.



