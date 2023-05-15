Dan Newhouse

Rep. Dan Newhouse

 Provided photo/Rep. Dan Newhouse website

Title 42, a measure which allowed border agents to automatically turn away migrants without documentation at the border, expired May 11. Border officials anticipated tens of thousands of migrants per day across our southern border, further exacerbating our already unprecedented border crisis. This is unacceptable, and we cannot sit idly by.

The numbers paint a harrowing picture. Since President Biden took office, there have been more than 5 million illegal crossings of our southern border, and more than 1.3 million illegal immigrants have evaded apprehension at our southern border. This doesn’t just affect communities along our southern border, but every American community — including Central Washington.



