Dan Newhouse

Rep. Dan Newhouse

 Provided photo/Rep. Dan Newhouse website

Earlier this month, a Washington State Patrol trooper spotted a driver speeding on Interstate 90 at 111 mph near Ellensburg. The trooper tried to stop the car, but the driver paid no heed. Current state laws prevent officers from pursuit, so the officer had no choice but to let him go. About an hour later, that same driver collided with a sedan on Interstate 82 near Sunnyside and killed two of the three children inside, ages 6 and 8. There are no words that can adequately express the grief or rage this tragedy invokes. Sadly, there is no replacing these lives that were needlessly lost.

Under current law in the state of Washington, speeding does not give law enforcement enough probable cause to start a pursuit. Washington state House Bill 1054 requires police to have probable cause that someone committed certain crimes before pursuing them. Since the driver, Keith A. Goings, was “only speeding,” the troopers could not engage in a pursuit — this is the dangerous result of a 2021 police reform package that passed through the Washington State Legislature. Proponents argued this police reform package would reduce the number of high speed chases that could potentially endanger the public. I question since when has allowing criminals to run free in every aspect of our society increased safety? Indeed, if the package hadn’t passed, those two children would still be with us today.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?