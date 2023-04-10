Dan Newhouse

Rep. Dan Newhouse

 Provided photo/Rep. Dan Newhouse website

Last week, President Biden turned his back on agricultural producers, small business owners, and anyone who wants to have authority over their own property by vetoing a bipartisan, bicameral effort to stop the Biden Administration’s proposed “Waters of the United States,” or WOTUS, rule under the guise of protecting clean water. What this administration fails to realize is that the federal government already sets stringent national health-based standards for drinking water and no WOTUS rule would weaken these requirements. Rather, WOTUS only restricts what folks can or can’t do with their own land.

The WOTUS rule is responsible for determining which waters are subject to federal regulations under the Clean Water Act. During the Obama Administration, a definition was introduced which granted federal bureaucrats the authority to impose regulations on any water body they deemed appropriate, be it a lake, river, stream — or even a puddle. So, any time someone wanted to make a change to their property, from rotating crops to building a fence, they had to apply for a permit from the Environmental Protection Agency. I don’t think I need to tell anyone how costly and time-consuming that process can be, especially for small business owners who don’t have the time or money to hire expensive attorneys and environmental consultants — just to manage their own property.



