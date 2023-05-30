Dan Newhouse

Rep. Dan Newhouse

 Provided photo/Rep. Dan Newhouse website

In the past few months, the United States has unmasked some of the countless acts of aggression from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). We have seen surveillance right here at home: a Chinese spy balloon trekking across the continental United States, the exponential purchase of our farmland by the CCP, censorship on platforms such as TikTok, and even CCP “police stations” in our cities. While the threats from the CCP continue to target us right here at home, it’s important to note their aggression is global. They target free nations around the world, and we must work together with our allies to strategically compete against the CCP’s repressive efforts.

A couple weeks ago, I traveled with other members of the House Select Committee on the CCP to the United Kingdom. During our trip, we had discussions with U.K. government ministers, officials, and members of Parliament about how to deal with hostile activities by the CCP. It’s clear that the United States, the United Kingdom, and free democracies across the globe face common economic, military, and ideological threats posed by this repressive regime, and we must work together to mitigate its threats.



