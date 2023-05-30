In the past few months, the United States has unmasked some of the countless acts of aggression from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). We have seen surveillance right here at home: a Chinese spy balloon trekking across the continental United States, the exponential purchase of our farmland by the CCP, censorship on platforms such as TikTok, and even CCP “police stations” in our cities. While the threats from the CCP continue to target us right here at home, it’s important to note their aggression is global. They target free nations around the world, and we must work together with our allies to strategically compete against the CCP’s repressive efforts.
A couple weeks ago, I traveled with other members of the House Select Committee on the CCP to the United Kingdom. During our trip, we had discussions with U.K. government ministers, officials, and members of Parliament about how to deal with hostile activities by the CCP. It’s clear that the United States, the United Kingdom, and free democracies across the globe face common economic, military, and ideological threats posed by this repressive regime, and we must work together to mitigate its threats.
Behind the curtain of economic prowess and military might lies a shocking revelation: the CCP spends more on internal security than on its military. This serves as a stark reminder that the adversary the CCP fears most is not the United States or any foreign power, but the Chinese people themselves. While the world grapples with the external ramifications of the CCP’s actions, the CCP targets and oppresses their own people at home and abroad. Just last month, the FBI arrested two New Yorkers who allegedly ran an undisclosed “police station” in Manhattan funded by the Chinese government to monitor and engage with Chinese citizens overseas, as part of a crackdown on criticism of the CCP. These police stations within our own borders are a part of the CCP’s broader efforts to undermine American national security and extend its techno-totalitarian reach beyond its borders. The United States should be a haven from persecution, not a hunting ground for authoritarians.
The CCP’s Orwellian model of totalitarian control is not confined to the approximately 12 million Uyghur Muslims trapped in an open-air prison or the nearly 1.5 billion Chinese citizens. Rather, it is an insidious ideology that seeks to infiltrate and manipulate free societies worldwide. We must recognize the urgency of the situation and stand united against the CCP's transnational repression and malign influence.
To confront the CCP's aggression, we need to strengthen our resolve and employ comprehensive strategies. Fostering economic independence from China and diversifying supply chains are critical steps in reducing our vulnerability to the CCP's economic coercion. By bolstering domestic industries, investing in research and development, and nurturing innovation, we can ensure our long-term prosperity while mitigating the risk posed by the CCP's aggressive economic practices. It is also crucial to maintain a robust dialogue with our allies and like-minded nations, as collective action is imperative in confronting the CCP's transnational aggression. By forming coalitions and sharing intelligence, we can unite the frontiers of the free world to amplify our impact and develop effective countermeasures against the CCP's attempts to sow division and weaken our democratic alliances.
The Chinese Communist Party's transnational aggression not only impacts us here at home, but it impacts their own people and champions of freedom across the globe. We must remain resolute, adaptable, and committed to defending the values that define us. By protecting our citizens, supporting those oppressed by the CCP, and fostering international cooperation, we can build a world where freedom and dignity prevail over oppression and authoritarianism. The challenge is great, but the cause is just, and we must rise to meet it together.
U.S. Congressman Dan Newhouse represents Washington’s District 4, covering Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Yakima, Franklin, Benton, and Adams counties, and part of Walla Walla County.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone