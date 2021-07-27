It has been difficult keeping my three New England pumpkin plants contained to their beds at the Waterville Community Garden. In order to harvest my carrots, I had to trim the jungle of pumpkin leaves back about a foot. I was able to see about seven pumpkins back in there, which is a good amount to let ripen.
I’ve heard of eating pumpkin and squash flowers and since my bed is overrun with many blossoms, I decided to try them. I knew I would have to use them immediately, so I used the ingredients I had on hand, namely cheddar cheese and spices.
First, I cut the flowers from the pumpkin vines, leaving a long stem and put them into a plastic bag to maintain their moisture. When I got them home, I carefully washed them in cool water, since a few ants decided to come along for the ride. Then I held onto the flower gently, but firmly near the stem and pulled on the stem, which separated the flower all in one pull. I slit open each of the flowers to make sure I could wash them thoroughly on the inside. I then stuffed them with chunks of cheddar cheese, folded the flower petals and topped them all with various spices. I sprinkled salt, pepper, cayenne, chili powder, cumin, onion plus garlic powder, and paprika lightly over the top, before baking them at 400 degrees on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet.
They were exquisite and the taste reminded me of mini enchiladas. Everyone enjoyed them, even when I told them they were supposed to be a healthy snack.
I did see a pumpkin flower soup recipe and also a stuffed goat cheese with Italian spices one as well. The flowers are prolific and a good way to keep your tummy full until the pumpkins ripen. It’s time to go pick more pumpkin flowers!
Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.