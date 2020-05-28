Throughout this pandemic, I have been hosting phone calls and video conferences to keep in touch with constituents. In my conversations across our district, I have asked numerous small-business owners and individuals who have lost their jobs: How can we help? The resounding answer: Let us reopen.
Small businesses are struggling — with some closing their doors for good — and the only way to provide real relief is by allowing them to safely reopen in order to stimulate local economies. Congress passed the CARES Act which implemented the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to keep small businesses afloat and keep employees on the payroll throughout our nation’s strong response to this virus.
I introduced the FIRST Act, a bill that allows small businesses to continue to receive tax deductions for certain expenses like wages, utilities, interest payments and safety upgrades while using PPP funds. This legislation would restore the congressional intent of this program, which was designed to aid small businesses through this pandemic — not tie their hands when it comes time to file their taxes next year.
This is one of several provisions being considered to improve the efficiency and flexibility of the PPP. As we have witnessed the rollout of this unprecedented program, Congress realizes there are improvements to be made. We also realize that relief payments will only go so far.
As I have said many times, I supported Gov. Jay Inslee’s initial actions in the early days of this pandemic and understand why it was necessary to take such a sweeping approach to combat this virus. A global pandemic is a serious occurrence, and without real knowledge of the virus, we had to take major precautions to protect the health and safety of the American people. However, more than two months since the governor issued the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, it is far past time to adjust our response to help those who are losing their livelihoods.
Grandma’s Attic is a clothing store in Omak which was deemed “non-essential” at the start of our state’s shutdown. They began selling curbside coffee to help pay the wages of their employees. Now, despite changing their operations and the financial assistance they received, they are still struggling to keep their doors open.
Unfortunately, Grandma’s Attic is not alone. When I speak with business owners about their plans for the future, they ask me the same question I have posed to Gov. Inslee: Why do I have to completely shut my doors when the parking lots at large commercial chains are overflowing?
Gov. Inslee’s order has widened the gap between small businesses and big box stores, marginalizing our mom-and-pop shops on Main Street and feeding into the multibillion-dollar corporations that sell the same goods.
There is no reason why small businesses cannot reopen with the same — if not more effective — safety precautions large companies are taking to protect customers and employees. Each local economy is unique, with every business playing an important role. However, in our rural communities, small businesses truly are the backbone of local economies.
Throughout our response to this virus, I have heard several cities refer to their shopping and retail districts as “ghost towns,” with only a few storefronts operating, if any at all. Washington state has the highest unemployment rate in the country, and unfortunately far too many of the jobs lost have been due to inequities in Gov. Inslee’s misguided order.
Our response to the coronavirus was never going to be comfortable, but now that we have learned more about the virus, we know better how to protect ourselves and the public. We understand that we can function as a society while maintaining social distancing, keeping surfaces clean, and wearing masks to protect ourselves and others.
There are clear, decisive steps we can take to regain some sense of normalcy throughout this pandemic, support the small businesses and workers that serve our communities, and ensure our economy remains strong into the future. We have to take these steps now.