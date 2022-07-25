20220507_185439.jpg
Sarah Hevly's burnt pork belly ends in BBQ sauce. 

 For The Empire Press/Sarah Hevly

My husband, in my opinion, makes the best ribs hands down. But when he went away for school, we would have long stretches of time that we wouldn’t have smoked ribs. So, I decided to start experimenting with his smoker. Since I love to cook, it didn’t take long for me to find other foods to smoke other than just ribs. Also, it’s important to note, my ribs are nowhere near as good as his.

I made pork belly burnt ends on a whim. If you prefer a less rich and fatty piece of meat, country style pork ribs will also work. If you don’t have a smoker don’t worry. You can add liquid smoke to either your initial rub and/or your BBQ sauce and cook low and slow in your oven.



