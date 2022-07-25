My husband, in my opinion, makes the best ribs hands down. But when he went away for school, we would have long stretches of time that we wouldn’t have smoked ribs. So, I decided to start experimenting with his smoker. Since I love to cook, it didn’t take long for me to find other foods to smoke other than just ribs. Also, it’s important to note, my ribs are nowhere near as good as his.
I made pork belly burnt ends on a whim. If you prefer a less rich and fatty piece of meat, country style pork ribs will also work. If you don’t have a smoker don’t worry. You can add liquid smoke to either your initial rub and/or your BBQ sauce and cook low and slow in your oven.
Pork Belly
5 pounds of pork belly (or country style ribs)
3 TBS extra virgin olive or avocado oil
1 C dry rib rub.
Sauce
1 TBS extra virgin olive oil
1/3 c dice shallots
2 diced cloves garlic
2 TBS chili powder
¼ tsp cayenne
½ tsp dry mustard
1 C red Wine (I use red cooking wine or an inexpensive cabernet)
1 C Ketchup
3 TBS butter
2 TBS Honey
Directions
Preheat your smoker (or oven) to 250. Trim the skin and extra fat off your pork belly and cube the meat into two-inch pieces. Toss together in a bowl with oil and the rib rub. Smoke (or bake) for three hours with cherry wood.
Sauté shallots and garlic in olive oil for about two minutes. Add in chili powder, cayenne, and dry mustard and toast for another minute. Add in the remaining ingredients and simmer to reduce by about a quarter.
Remove the pork belly from the smoker and place in a foil pan. Coat the meat with BBQ Sauce. Cover it again with aluminum foil and place back in the smoker/oven for 90 mins. Remove the foil and place it back in the smoker and smoke for an additional 15 minutes until the BBQ sauce caramelizes. Serve while warm with your favorite BBQ sides.
