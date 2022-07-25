I ordered two Hercules strawberry plants two years ago, received them in the spring, planted them in a big bin, and placed them in the hoophouse. They loved the heat and grew from scraggly sticks that could barely be called plants into some nice-sized strawberry vines.
I think you'll remember when I expressed my disappointment about the one mail order catalog I had courageously ordered from. I ordered 10 or so plants and they arrived in a bag.
I had expected to receive a large box and was sorely disappointed when I opened the bag. It looked like it was full of broken sticks. Some of the "sticks" had a little green on them. The Hercules strawberry plants had two or three green leaves and a good amount of roots with dirt stuck to them.
I planted the Hercules strawberry plants immediately and was surprised to see how fast they grew. They did not flower that year, hence no strawberries, but I was pleased at their growth and that they had even survived, considering how they looked when they arrived.
Only one strawberry plant survived the winter, though, and it is out in a bin in the yard. I plan on putting it in the ground this autumn with my other strawberry plants, and mulching the heck out of them.
I still haven't had a good crop of strawberries, so I have been researching to see how I can improve my chances. If you remember my strawberry plants from previous years, you will recall I never trimmed the runners in an effort to have them turn wild. I like to try to see what plants will do if you leave them to their own devices.
This year's June gloom and abundance of cold rain stunted the growth and flowering of many plants in my yard, except for my mushrooms. Finally, now with lots of sunshine and warmth, the plants are taking off.
All my strawberries are stretching out their stolons and the leaves are humongous. I have two or three varieties and I can't remember if they are day-neutral, June-bearing, or ever-bearing. The plants are gorgeous, but nary a strawberry nor flower to be seen. I am still hoping to see something, but Waterville some plants just get obstinate and refuse to participate in the growing season.
The red, juicy Hercules Strawberry is actually supposed to be the size of the palm of your hand. I am just happy to get any strawberries at this point and fresh homegrown strawberries taste like no other. You haven't tasted "strawberries" until you grow them yourself.
The reason for the small size could be that it is growing in a bin. Hercules strawberries apparently have strong and powerful roots and it may be root bound. Hercules strawberries also include a long list of the care requirements, including mulching for weed control, nitrogen and aeration amendments to the soil, potash fertilizer, maintaining optimal moisture, and correct fertilizing ratios.
Most importantly for our cold winters, people must be sure to cover the plant for it to survive to the spring thaw. It always amazes me that anything can survive a Waterville winter!
