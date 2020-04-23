This article from the May 12, 1932, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press describes a tragic fire on the Orondo ferry. According to a post on the Wenatchee World Facebook page from June 28, 2018, there were several ferries that operated across the Columbia River under the name of “Orondo ferry.” The post said it is believed the ferries began operating in about 1899 and stopped in 1959.
Ferry at Orondo is destroyed by fire
The Orondo ferry was destroyed by fire last Tuesday evening, and Beecher Walls, operator and brother-in-law of the owner, Fred Boyd, was severely burned on the face and hands during the conflagration.
Mr. Walls had just completed a trip to the Chelan County side of the river and was working with the carburetor before starting back. He drained the carburetor of gas and, in getting out of the pit, dropped his pliers on top of the battery, causing a spark which shorted the battery and ignited the gasoline.
The interior of the ferry was soon in flames as it carried 90 gallons of gas. Mr. Walls fought the flames with fire extinguishers carried on the ferry, and in every manner possible tried to extinguish the flames. In so doing he was severely burned on the face and hands, and was finally forced to leave the boat.
The ferry and engine were totally destroyed and the loss will amount to several thousand dollars. Mr. Boyd carried no insurance.