This article from the April 14, 1932, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press depicts a plan for a lively county-wide school competition, including track and field, “declamation” or speech, penmanship and spelling.
Track and field meet here May 7
All county included
The Douglas County Track and Field Meet will be held in Waterville on Saturday, May 7, 1932, commencing at 9:30 o’clock. With the exception of a few minor changes, the meet will be conducted along the same lines as in previous years.
The morning program will include all track and field events for the grades, declamation contests for the second, third and fourth grades, and declamation and first year typing for the high school. The afternoon schedule includes all high school competition in track and field events, declamation contests for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades, penmanship for the eighth grade and spelling contests for each grade from the second to the eighth inclusive.
The grades are divided as follows: “A” Division, including all seventh- and eighth-grade boys, and “B” Division, including all sixth-grade boys and under.
No one contestant will be allowed to enter more than four events and the relay in the grade track and field events, and each school will be limited to two entries in any one event. First place will count 5 points, second place 3 points, and third place 1 point. A school may enter two spelling contestants in each grade, but only one pupil in a grade in the declamatory contest. One pupil from a school may enter the penmanship contest for eighth grades.
Instead of awarding first-, second- and third-prize ribbons in the spelling, a 100% spelling ribbon will be given to each contestant spelling a given list of words correctly. Medals will be awarded to the high point winner in each division, and the winners of first, second and third places in each event will receive ribbons. A pennant for grade boys and another for grade girls will be awarded to the schools scoring the highest number of points. Spelling, declamation and penmanship will count in determining the total points scored.
The track and field program is as follows:
- “A” Division — 50-yard dash; shot put (8 lbs.); 100-yard dash; pole vault; 220-yard dash; broad jump; sack race (25 yards); high jump; 440-yard relay.
- “B” Division — 50-yard dash; 75-yard dash; high jump; baseball throw; potato race; broad jump; 220-yard relay.
- Grade Girls — 50-yard dash; broad jump, 75-yard dash; high jump; baseball throw; 220-yard relay.
In the high school meet each school will be limited to three entries in each event. First- and second-place winners in each event are eligible to enter in the district meet the following week. All regulation events will be included in the high school program.