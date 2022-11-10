EAST WENATCHEE — Pangborn Memorial Airport’s runway fully closed Wednesday, as workers upgrade lights.
The runway will remain closed through Friday for installation of a Medium-intensity Approach Lighting System with Runway alignment indicator lights (MALSR) system.
This means no Horizon Air flights in or out of Pangborn on those days.
The upgrades will also cause nighttime closures from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Nov. 12-14, and has closed some nights already. This is not expected to affect Horizon flights. The expected project completion is Dec. 2.
The closures are necessary because of work at the end of the runway for “new progressional bars and lights,” said Stacie De Mestre, public works and capital projects manager for the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.
The work will be in the runway safety area, she said, and part of the runway will be demolished.
During the night-only closures, the contractor will install foundations and conduit for the MALSR lights and build a service road between those lights, she said.
In the full runway closure, a threshold bar will be added within pavement lights, marking the end of the runway.
The lights will allow pilots to fly their approach when the visibility is half a mile rather than 1 mile and increase chances of landings in poor weather conditions, according to Trent Moyers, port director of airports.
He said about 60% of aircraft cannot now land in inclement weather due to poor visibility.
The runway’s approach will have steady green lights off the end of it. There will also be seven light bars and five single light white flashers on an extended centerline. They’ll be 200 feet apart on poles from 6 to 40 feet tall.
The airport has Runway End Identifier Lights (REIL), which consist of two synchronized flashing lights at the end of the runway, Moyers said.
