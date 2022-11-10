Download PDF MALSR
This graphic shows where the Medium-intensity Approach Lighting System with runway alignment indicator lights will be located at Pangborn Memorial Airport.

EAST WENATCHEE — Pangborn Memorial Airport’s runway fully closed Wednesday, as workers upgrade lights.

The runway will remain closed through Friday for installation of a Medium-intensity Approach Lighting System with Runway alignment indicator lights (MALSR) system. 



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

