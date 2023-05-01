EAST WENATCHEE — An early morning departure from and an evening arrival to Pangborn Memorial Airport will come by mid-September for travelers headed to or from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac).
But the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority likely will have to pay $500,000 in the next year.
Port commissioners reviewed an Alaska Airlines additional air services one-year agreement, including a $500,000 minimum revenue guarantee, at April 25's board meeting. Alaska Airlines staffs, operates and maintains Horizon Air flights, which serve Pangborn. Both airlines are subsidiaries of the Alaska Air Group.
“Airlines are getting communities across the country to help with… guarantees to help provide additional air service. Under the minimum guarantee, if they fail to reach that threshold, we’ll pay the difference from the actual revenue earned by the airline,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO, at the meeting. “The maximum exposure for us is $500,000. My position is I don’t think anybody here wants to subsidize an airline… but today there’s lots of communities across the United States that have public subsidies for air service because they see it as an absolute critical component of economic development.”
The round-trip flight will be seven days a week for one year with one flight guaranteed to remain overnight — meaning a departure before 8 a.m. and an arrival after 8 p.m., which is “exactly what we need. The midday schedule is not ideal for us,” Kuntz said.
The midday flight to and from Pangborn/Sea-Tac will continue as usual. The goal is to add the additional round-trip flight on or before September 16, according to port documents. Kuntz added the flights could be live online for reservation by Sunday.
No flights will arrive or depart Aug. 21-28, as previously reported by the Wenatchee World, wenatcheeworld.com, due to construction on Pangborn’s main taxiway.
“We’ve been working hard with Eastern Washington communities to increase our flight frequencies,” wrote Ray Lane, Alaska Airlines spokesperson, in an email. “As that collaboration continues, we hope to have more to share in the coming weeks.”
A nationwide pilot shortage and the lingering impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic were cited as reasons for Horizon Air, Alaska Airline’s sister airline, rolling back to one arrival and departure flight to Sea-Tac in 2022, according to Wenatchee World archives.
“The port is only guaranteed revenue on each segment (flight), so just because we sell out an airplane doesn’t mean we’re not paying a revenue guarantee,” Kuntz said. He added the port likely will have to pay the $500,000 to cover the minimum guarantee at the end of the one-year contract.
Commissioners will receive monthly revenue reports from Alaska Airlines and whether “it’s (revenue) a plus or a minus,” Kuntz said. He added giving airlines a minimum guaranteed revenue is the “new world” that a lot of rural airports are in.
“If I were Alaska (Airlines), Horizon, I would want to incent people to start flying again; I would lower my rates to get that happening and then maybe in a year or so, increase them again. So I’m going to anticipate we are going to end up paying at the end of the year,” said commissioner JC Baldwin. “We need the flights, I know we need the flights. I’m grateful we’re a financially healthy airport and we can do this.”
The port is currently juggling a record number of projects, specifically at the airport; including the General Aviation terminal remodel and the hangar site development along with a taxiway extension. Other projects on the port’s to-do list include the Trades District, Malaga Water District improvements and the restoration of a portion of the Confluence Technology Center.