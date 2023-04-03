Cal and Hal are great guinea pig buddies who are quite the pair. They are especially silly when they get the zoomies around their pen. Both Cal and Hal were living in a place where they were not socialized regularly and when they both arrived, they were a lot more nervous. Now, they are starting to open up, and are looking forward to the next chapter of life in a good home with people who will love them, and give them the patience and attention they need to flourish. If you are interested in adopting Cal and Hal, they would love someone who has the time to socialize with them regularly and they need to be adopted together, as they are a bonded pair.
Their adoption is a name your price sale. The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30-6 p.m., six days a week. The facility is closed on Wednesdays.
For more information, call (509) 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, some dog meet-and-greets will be conducted outside.
