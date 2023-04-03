Meet Cal and Hal

Cal is a small-sized, gray and white guinea pig.

Cal^.jpg (copy)

Meet Cal
Hal.jpg (copy)

Meet Hal


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?