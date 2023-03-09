Clara is an almost 1-year-old, large-sized, white and gray female Siberian husky mix.
Clara is such an easy going, friendly gal. She enjoys meeting new people and making new friends. She is polite, calm, quiet, and always on her very best behavior. Clara is looking for a home with people who would love a husky. Clara is very calm, and would really want a relaxed spot to land. Clara loves her stuffed animals and carries around her “baby” frequently. Clara also adorably talks to you with excitement. She loves her ears scratched and would be happy to get out with you for walks. She is very well mannered and won't drag you through the snow. If you meet Clara, you will instantly love her and she would always be your best friend and companion.
Her adoption fee is $50. The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30-6 p.m., six days a week. The facility is closed on Wednesdays.
For more information, call (509) 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, some dog meet-and-greets will be conducted outside.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone