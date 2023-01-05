Clove is a 4-year-old, small-sized, black and white female lop mix.
Basil is a 4-year-old, small-sized, brown female lop mix.
These two sweet girls are a bonded pair of sister bunnies who need to be adopted together. They each weigh about 4 pounds and are spayed. They came in quite shy with humans and will still need some socializing, but they have come a long way in a short time. Clove and Basil can be held easily and like to be shown affection. They both have good litter box habits and appetites for their hay, kale, parsley, and bits of carrot and apple. Both girls really like spending time outside of their enclosure and exploring around. We would recommend an indoor home with a nice area for a small rabbit run.
Name your price sale. The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m., six days a week. The facility is closed on Wednesdays.
For more information, call (509) 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, some dog meet-and-greets will be conducted outside.
