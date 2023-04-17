Ellie is a 5-year-old, small-sized, white and brown female domestic long hair mix.
Ellie was here in the shelter as a kitten in 2018, adopted out, and now she is back. Ellie loves calm, gentle people. She is so affectionate and she just needs her soft place to land. Ellie is beautiful, is so loving, and we are hoping she can find her forever home. Ellie was recently adopted and returned because we learned that Ellie needs to be the only pet in the home. Ellie needs a little extra attention to her coat and someone to continue to groom her and help remove the matting she has. We really cannot say enough good things about Ellie. She is loving, polite, and well-mannered. Ellie is looking for those kind, gentle people who will love her and take good care of her.
Her adoption fee is $65. The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m., six days a week. The facility is closed on Wednesdays.
For more information, call (509) 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
