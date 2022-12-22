Lady Rodrick is a 9-month-old, small-sized, brown and gray, female domestic shorthair mix.
Lady Rodrick is the sweetest of felines. She is affectionate and always wants to get plenty of attention from everyone she can. Lady R. is very calm. She is great with other cats, however she has limitations on the home she can be in due to having FeLV, which is Feline Leukemia Virus. Lady Rodrick is a very healthy cat, and an asymptomatic carrier of the disease with no visible signs, but because of this she needs to be housed with either no other cats or with other cats that also have FeLV, and be kept indoors. Lady Rodrick’s endearing personality and sweet disposition will steal your heart forever. Please help miss Lady find her forever home for the holidays!
His adoption fee is $65. The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m., six days a week. The facility is closed on Wednesdays.
For more information, call (509) 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
