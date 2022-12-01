Libby is a 3 years, 6 months female terrier/American Pitbull Terrier mix.
Libby is one of the sweetest, most people loving dogs we have ever come across. Her only setback in her journey to a forever home has been that her love of people does not extend to other animals. Libby does not like being around other dogs and, because of this, she is struggling with shelter life.
While we all adore Libby and provide her with as many walks, play times, and kennel breaks as possible we are seeing her decline due to the stress of living somewhere where she is surrounded by dogs. Despite us doing everything we can for her here, we know that this is not a sustainable lifestyle for her. What Libby needs is to be in a home where she can relax and become someone’s best friend — that is her strong suit after all. Libby is the perfect companion for so many reasons but to name just a few: her favorite activity is cuddling, she walks great on leash and would make an excellent hiking buddy, she’s incredibly smart and easy to train, she loves to play tug and a game we’ve deemed “Libby Fetch,” she’s potty trained, and she’s never met a person she didn’t love.
So here’s how you can help sweet Libby – spread the word. Libby needs to get into a foster or adoptive home immediately. If you’re able to foster (even short term) or adopt Libby or if you have questions about whether you would be a good fit for her, please email kelrod@wenatcheehumane.org. We know Libby can have a very bright future ahead of her but we need your help sharing her story and getting her there!
Her adoption fee is $175. The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m., six days a week. The facility is closed on Wednesdays.
For more information, call (509) 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, some dog meet-and-greets will be conducted outside.
