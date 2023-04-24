Nerine is a 2-year-old, large-sized, gray and white, female Alaskan Husky mix.
Nerine is a happy, fun and social butterfly looking to be a big part of your life. You will certainly have the best of two worlds with this gal. On one hand, she loves attention, leans in for pets and melts into your leg. On the other hand, she can be independent and is OK doing her own thing, too. She seems to play well with the other dogs in play group. Nerine is still practicing her leash manners and she would make an excellent hiking buddy. Nerine is very polite, and she has a warm, beautiful smile. She also has a very tender and affectionate personality making her a heart throb.
Her adoption fee is $150. The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m., six days a week. The facility is closed on Wednesdays.
For more information, call (509) 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, some dog meet-and-greets will be conducted outside.
