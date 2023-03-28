Sam is a 2-year-old, small-sized, gray male domestic shorthair mix.
Sam is one friendly, solid, young boy, and he is just a delight! He is especially silly when playing with his favorite mouse toy. As a well-behaved indoor cat, Sam’s daily agenda is: nap, play, eat, stretch, purr, eat, play, sit in someone’s lap, look out the window, repeat. He’d be a great indoor/outdoor cat and could add patrol and hunt to his activities. Sam was living in a challenging situation and he is looking forward to the next chapter of his life in a good home with people who will be a big part of his life. If you are interested in adopting Sam, he would love to meet you.
His adoption fee is $65. The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30-6 p.m., six days a week. The facility is closed on Wednesdays.
For more information, call (509) 662-9577 or visit wenatchee humane.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, some dog meet-and-greets will be conducted outside.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone