Tink is an almost 1-year-old, black and white, large sized, female Alaskan Malamute mix.
Tink is a fun-loving gal who loves her people! She leans in for love and attention, melting into your leg. She is looking for an active person who will give her plenty of exercise, playtime, and has the time to train this gem. In return, Tink will give you all the love you could ever ask for. She loves walks! Tink leaps and bounds around, having the best time when out in the play yard with people and other dogs. Tink knows the commands, sit and down, and is house trained. She is still practicing her leash manners, but Tink would make an excellent hiking buddy. Tink is eager to make a new friend and hopefully find her forever home soon.
Her adoption fee is $150. The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m., six days a week. The facility is closed on Wednesdays.
For more information, call (509) 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, some dog meet-and-greets will be conducted outside.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone