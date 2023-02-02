In the Douglas County Museum, we display a large collection of petrified wood. The larger portion of our mineralized wood is from Washington state. Petrified Forest National Park near Holbrook, Arizona, might have lots of large logs, but Washington state makes up for it with a huge variety of species.
Here, a person can cock their head at the eyes of a petrified dragonfly perched on a petrified branch. How about a piece of cypress wood? You might find the gingko biloba interesting, but down the row, you will find petrified roots from Artemisia tridentata (big sagebrush). Further still are numerous opalized pieces, petrified gum, oak, and walnut. There are huge pieces that weigh more than 100 pounds and small pieces that are perfect for shaping and polishing into a gemstone ring.
The petrified sagebrush roots sound about right for North Central Washington. We certainly have enough of that stuff. But why do we find petrified cypress wood or gingko biloba in Washington? One is only found in a temperate climate swamp, and the other in tropical forests in the far east.
The simple answer might be that the ultimate climate change took place some time back and this region went into a volcanic frenzy followed by layer after layer of ice. But something I am about to share will make you scratch your head and wonder if everything you heard about petrified wood is true.
We have petrified foam from soap lake. How did that happen? A few other oddities also are housed in the museum, like that petrified dragonfly that was mineralized whole. How did that thing not get crushed and ground to dust?
One of our mineralized items challenges the explanations we learned in science class. We have a little more than 100 pounds of agatized petrified fungus. Great, but why is that so special? It was found 3 miles east of Waterville in a ravine that poured into Douglas Creek. But this chunk of agatized petrified fungus was discovered inside the bark of a living, old-growth tree. A mature, living Douglas fir tree, somewhere between 100 and 1,500 years old had agatized, petrified fungus inside its bark.
The general agreement among mineralogists is that it takes between 5,000 and 10,000 years to mineralize a natural substance. But, at best, this tree could have been 1,500 years old when it was cut down.
Current theory says that a living organism becomes soaked in a soup of minerals and silica that is absorbed into the pores of the object. Over thousands of years, with pressure and possibly heat, the crystallized cellular structure of the object replaces the organic material.
And the question remains, how did fungus petrify under the bark of a living tree without the 5,000 or more years, minerals, water, pressure and heat that seem to be required?
And still, that haunting, complete, petrified dragonfly is sitting there above the fungus, laughing at me with its shiny black eyes — only in Douglas County, where we enjoy the wild, wonderful, contradictory, high plains desert of the American outback.
