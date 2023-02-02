In the Douglas County Museum, we display a large collection of petrified wood. The larger portion of our mineralized wood is from Washington state. Petrified Forest National Park near Holbrook, Arizona, might have lots of large logs, but Washington state makes up for it with a huge variety of species.

Here, a person can cock their head at the eyes of a petrified dragonfly perched on a petrified branch. How about a piece of cypress wood? You might find the gingko biloba interesting, but down the row, you will find petrified roots from Artemisia tridentata (big sagebrush). Further still are numerous opalized pieces, petrified gum, oak, and walnut. There are huge pieces that weigh more than 100 pounds and small pieces that are perfect for shaping and polishing into a gemstone ring.



