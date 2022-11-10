Jesse is a small-sized, brown, male French Lop rabbit.
Jesse has a very playful, spunky personality and he loves to burrow in blankets and snuggle. His favorite treats are vegetables, especially cilantro, parsley and kale. Jesse has fun little spurts of energy and loves to play with his toys, tossing and fetching them and hoping you will play, too.
Meet Walter
Walter is a small-sized, white, male French Lop rabbit.
Walter looks like the perfect Easter rabbit with his white coloring. He is a very special kind of rabbit, being a White French-Lop. Walter is a calm, collected and relaxed little couch potato. He is a very clean rabbit, who loves to explore outside of his enclosure. He loves his leafy greens, some of his favorites being kale, parsley and cilantro.
Their adoption fee is $20 each. The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m., six days a week. The facility is closed on Wednesdays.
For more information, call (509) 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
