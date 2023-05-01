This photo looks toward the entrance from inside the new Waterville Public Library at 103 W. Locust St., Waterville. The library will host an open house at 10 a.m. May 13 to celebrate its move, after a soft opening took place April 25.
Waterville Public Library's head librarian Amy Larsen holds a sign with the facility's hours. The library will host an open house at 10 a.m. May 13 to celebrate its move, after a soft opening took place April 25.
The children's section of the new Waterville Public Library at 103 W. Locust St., Waterville. The library will host an open house at 10 a.m. May 13 to celebrate its move, after a soft opening took place April 25.
Empire Press photo/Linda Chilcott
Empire Press photo/Linda Chilcott
Empire Press photo/Linda Chilcott
The outside of the new Waterville Public Library, 103 W. Locust St., Waterville.
