In 1928, our end of Highway 2 was drawn up to hug the northern border of the United States from Everett, Washington, to St. Ignace, Michigan. The design picked up existing highways designed by state governments, and with improvement, turned them into a national cross country highway system. In those early days, it was known as Highway 10.

So, what does that have to do with us? Well, the state of Washington designed a trans-mountain route in 1906 that ran from Renton to Spokane. The state called it State Road 7, but the need for improvement quickly became clear.



