In 1928, our end of Highway 2 was drawn up to hug the northern border of the United States from Everett, Washington, to St. Ignace, Michigan. The design picked up existing highways designed by state governments, and with improvement, turned them into a national cross country highway system. In those early days, it was known as Highway 10.
So, what does that have to do with us? Well, the state of Washington designed a trans-mountain route in 1906 that ran from Renton to Spokane. The state called it State Road 7, but the need for improvement quickly became clear.
This all important cross-state route met up with a major design flaw in 1909. As a wagon road, it proved itself as a tremendous asset, but there is nothing like the first national automobile sporting event with all the drama of people betting on motors, machines, and drivers, to win public support for road improvement.
That was the year the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition hosted a transcontinental auto race from New York to Seattle. The cars sank into and squirmed in axle-deep mud through most of the race path, and publicity from that welded into the minds of the public the need to improve the wagon roads for automobile use.
So, in 1913, the state of Washington designated this new road, “The Trail to Sunset.” And on July 1, 1915, the Sunset Highway was officially improved and dedicated — as a packed dirt road. Packed oil came later and the state completed the concrete roadbed in 1934.
Prior to all of these dramatic events, folk around here used pioneer trails down the sand and dirt creek beds to Orondo. The adventurous traveler could choose between Corbaley Canyon, which ran from just east of the Badger Mountain Road to Orondo, or Pine Canyon down to Graffiti Point, where it meets up with Corbaley Canyon.
All of this changed dramatically when the state of Washington brought in a crew of honor prisoners from the Walla Walla State Penitentiary. They lived in a stockade built at the junction of Corbaley and Pine canyons and worked with little supervision. The state assigned them to hack and whack the old cliffside road and switchbacks out of solid rock.
The road these men built curved south from a westward path out of Waterville. With sledgehammers, bars, and shovels, they curved their way around the cliffs in a descent to the Pine Canyon Creek bed near the junction of County Road 2. Then they shoveled out a good roadbed onward to Orondo.
They received 50 cents an hour, held in their name by the state until they completed their task of chiseling the road out of rock. In June 1916, 60 out of a little more than 100 honor prisoners received a farewell dinner and the commutation of their sentence. They became free men in exchange for their year of hard work.
No one knew these prisoners were creating one of the most scenic drives in the state of Washington. The spectacular pictures of the Pine Canyon cliffs and switchbacks provide a glimpse of the dramatic panoramic vistas provided by the basalt cliffs of the Waterville Plateau.
In 1975, the state replaced the 1915 cliffside road with the current horseshoe descent to the County Road 2 turn off. This, and other dramatic changes removed a more romantic time of leisure travel and community bonding.
Long gone is the picnic and camping ground that sprang up in a grove of trees around a freshwater spring called Beaver Den. The free public phone and food stand that served ice cream and fruit disappeared. These are things that encouraged a trip down the canyon just for the scenery, comradery, and an ice cream cone on a hot day. And gone is the way the Sunset Highway in Pine Canyon strengthened a common bond among the people of the Plateau.
