Roads on the Waterville Plateau provided physical, political, and financial obstacles of monumental proportions. All of the stakeholders needed to come to an agreement on the who, what, when, where, and how of road building early in the 20th century. Few improved roads existed, and county commissioners did not have the ability or resources to wrap their minds around the big picture. Most roads were maintained by local ranch owners who dragged half-sawn logs to smooth out dirt and moon dust wagon paths running along their land.
Part of the solution to this problem came from Great Northern Railway executive Sam Hill. Yeah, the guy who built the Great Northern Railroad through Douglas County. The guy who bought up 7,000 acres, built the Maryhill Chateau, and a replica of Stonehenge. The railroad magnate of the west was deeply committed to transportation and that included roads.
During my childhood, the adage that sprang out of Sam’s oddities continued in use. When a boy might be into something he shouldn’t, the question sprang out of the mouths of adults: “What in Sam Hill are you doing?”
His work raised a lot of eyebrows. But one of his projects continues to fully function today. Sam organized and ran the Washington State Good Roads Association. It met in 1907 at Vantage and promoted, or should I say pushed, the Washington state Legislature into making the Sunset Highway a fully functioning, usable, cross-state road. The state numbered it State Road 7, and the Federal Highway Administration renumbered it U.S. Highway 10. We still call it the Sunset Highway but now it is known as U.S. Highway 2.
Mother Nature presented some stiff opposition to getting from here to there. Getting on and off the Waterville Plateau proved difficult. This obstacle also preempted commerce. Getting the harvest of potatoes and wheat from the plateau down to the docks on the Columbia River was a trying experience. Returning to the plateau with a load of goods needed for everyday life proved worse. And a car, wow!
When the Good Roads Association met at Vantage, a person traveling east across the plateau by wagon or coach came face to face with a difficult wagon trail down to Orondo. With a good hitch of horses, a teamster could get to Orondo in half a day. And what about automobiles? They were expensive, new-fangled curiosities that required you to stop at a hardware store to buy up enough 1-gallon cans of gasoline to get you to the next town. They consumed more water than horses as they groaned and growled along.
Pioneer life in the 19th century came at a person hard. Getting to Orondo required driving a team or riding a coach down either Corbaley Canyon or Pine Canyon to Graffiti Point where the two roads came together. On its good days, those roads were dusty, narrow, wagon trails. On its bad days, a person faced washouts, mud, and slides.
The Corbaley Trail started just east of the Badger Mountain Road along Baseline Road. A person could jump into that valley at several points between Badger Mountain and the steep descent into the ravines. The entrance to the Pine Canyon Road started about a mile north of U.S. Highway 2 along County Road Q.
Whichever road you chose, you wrestled against nature with the same wildland trials and troubles. It took some time, but the dream of a better road and improved travel prevailed as the Good Roads Association continued to lobby and push local and state governments to push for economic development.
