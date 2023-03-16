Roads on the Waterville Plateau provided physical, political, and financial obstacles of monumental proportions. All of the stakeholders needed to come to an agreement on the who, what, when, where, and how of road building early in the 20th century. Few improved roads existed, and county commissioners did not have the ability or resources to wrap their minds around the big picture. Most roads were maintained by local ranch owners who dragged half-sawn logs to smooth out dirt and moon dust wagon paths running along their land.

Part of the solution to this problem came from Great Northern Railway executive Sam Hill. Yeah, the guy who built the Great Northern Railroad through Douglas County. The guy who bought up 7,000 acres, built the Maryhill Chateau, and a replica of Stonehenge. The railroad magnate of the west was deeply committed to transportation and that included roads.



