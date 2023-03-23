In 1915, the state of Washington answered the call of the Good Roads Association for better roads. The state began the work of turning Pine Canyon Road into a route better suited to automobile traffic. Using the labor of honor prisoners, the new road bed now curved its way down to the existing Corbaley Canyon Road. When the new route opened, the governor proclaimed May 16, 1916, Good Roads Day.
But I wonder if the road work came in response to the association, or from the realization that automobile traffic was growing exponentially — and here to stay.
The prominence of the Sunset Highway and the dramatic increase in personal travel by automobile soured the former, profitable Waterville Railway passenger service. The Big Bend Round-Up photograph from July 4, 1914, shouts out the growth of automobile traffic. At a time when good roads did not exist, 36 cars were parked along the Round-Up fence with families watching them from their vehicles. The long panoramic picture does not reveal the cars parked on the west side of the field or the other side of the grandstand.
With the newly improved Pine Canyon Sunset Highway, a person could now drive to Wenatchee, cross the river on the 1909 Columbia River Bridge, do some shopping, and return the same day. With improvements like a packed oil surface, then cement, the Sunset Highway in Pine Canyon remained in use until 1948.
May and June of that year devastated the highway. The winter of 1947-48 produced a higher than average snowpack followed by a wet spring and fast rising temperatures after May 15. Parts of the Sunset Highway in Pine Canyon washed out in a flash flood on May 20. The state reconstructed the road and it reopened on June 10… Just in time for the cloudburst that washed out Pine Canyon Road that evening. Cars on the newly reopened road were stranded on high ground. Ben Furman used a bulldozer in an attempt to divert the torrential flow, but the outhouses, fruit and ice cream stand, campground, and spring built up at Beaver Spring washed away, with some of the trees. And that part of the original Yellowstone Trail closed permanently.
The state of Washington abandoned the original road in Corbaley Canyon and opted for building the current cliffside roadbed from Orondo to County Road 2. They connected the upper road hacked out by the honor prisoners to the new road at County Road 2. The upper end of the Pine Canyon Road served travelers until August 4, 1965. That year, the Washington Highway Association dedicated the upper road connection from County Road 2 to the edge of Waterville.
Following the closure of the old, curvy, and steep honor prisoner road, uphill sports car races were held by the Spokane Sports Car Club for several years. A fatal crash brought an end to this sporting event. Spurred on by the car races, some local boys competed in drag races on that strip of the road until the state Transportation Commission built earthen and rock berms to block automobile traffic. The old road is now caved in and closed to everything except foot traffic.
The freshwater springs on the old wagon road were important for watering horses and cars. Because the need for water when climbing the canyon by car persisted, the association developed a new drinking fountain and named it after the long term highway worker Fred Carpenter. It also added pullover areas just east of the cut through. Yes, some of the newer cars in the 1960s had to stop to cool down their engines, and sometimes, refill their radiators.
Nowadays, we just race up and down the canyon. That slower, more sociable time in life with spectacular scenery to enjoy is gone. And we hurry, hurry, hurry to our down valley destiny or back to the comfort of our home with our closed doors.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone