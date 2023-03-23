In 1915, the state of Washington answered the call of the Good Roads Association for better roads. The state began the work of turning Pine Canyon Road into a route better suited to automobile traffic. Using the labor of honor prisoners, the new road bed now curved its way down to the existing Corbaley Canyon Road. When the new route opened, the governor proclaimed May 16, 1916, Good Roads Day.

But I wonder if the road work came in response to the association, or from the realization that automobile traffic was growing exponentially — and here to stay.



