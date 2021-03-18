After almost six weeks of finding alternate routes west of town, Waterville motorists once again had access to the Pine Canyon Road beginning the evening of March 14.
The contractor, Hi Tech Construction, had originally predicted the work would be completed by March 24 but were able to beat that goal by over a week.
Washington State Department of Transportation North Central Regional Office Communications Manager Lauren Loebsack said on March 15 the work was expedited partly because the workers did not run into any special challenges in the rock drilling, which they had allowed for in their original timetable. Also sewing the netting on the ground before hanging it on the rock side saved some time, she said. Loebsack said that Hi-Tech has a lot of experience in this type of slope stabilization work, and knew how to make the process as efficient as possible.
The road had been closed since a large rock slide occurred at milepost 143.7 on Feb. 2.
After the slide, the Department of Transportation brought in a geotechnical engineer to conduct an initial analysis. One of the first things that became apparent was a large boulder on the slope with a tension crack behind it. It was necessary to then make a project plan and obtain a contractor because it was clear the work would be beyond the scope of the Department of Transportation crews. The contractor came in on Feb. 22 after a fresh snow that obscured the slope. It was necessary to wait about half a week for the snow to melt in order to start the process of removing the boulder and clearing the roadway, according to Loebsack.
Loebsack said on March 11 Hi Tech Construction was using a crane to drill into the rock on the cliffside in order to put in rock dowels to stabilize the slope. The crane needed to be staged on the roadway and prevented any traffic flow. The next step was to install the netting, which was expected to begin early the next week and would permit opening one lane for travel.
Loebsack was surprised after returning from a meeting the afternoon of March 11 and learning the entire project was expected to be completed by early the next week.
This recent closure was a lengthy one for Waterville residents and those who frequently travel to Waterville. A slide at a different location on the canyon in Jan. of 2016 closed the road for just over two weeks, which seemed long at the time.
County crews worked hard during this year’s closure to keep the Badger Mountain and McNeil Canyon Roads in good condition. According to county road superintendent Scott Reiman, the county provided 24-hour coverage on the two roads. This was especially necessary due to the snow that fell during February. Once conditions started to warm up, pavement breakup became an issue, and the county put weight restrictions on the roads. Some patches of breakup were temporarily repaired with cold mix asphalt, but will need to be repaved with hot mix asphalt in the summer, Reiman said.
Loebsack said the first email she saw when she opened her inbox Monday morning was a big thank you from Louann Bromiley, who is the school’s transportation director. The closure impacted traffic between Waterville and Orondo the most of anywhere, and the Waterville School bus that picks students up from Orondo added about four hours to its travel time. Bromiley was glad that the bus could return to its regular route.
“I’m really glad that we were able to get that open and I am just grateful for everyone’s patience,” Loebsack said.