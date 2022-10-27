WATERVILLE — Trees! Big ’uns. The tall timber on Badger Mountain provided the prime attraction for the first settlement in Douglas County. Making a go of pioneer life required either a sod house heated with hay twists and buffalo chips or a log home with a warm wood fire.
The Waterville Plateau lacked the sod for cutting and stacking into a soddy cabin. Soddies make a good home. They are cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
I visited a friend’s soddy on a below-zero day in January while chasing snowshoe rabbits with my daughters. The cook stove was going with a pot of beans, but the fireplace was cold. It was too hot in there and I started shedding my winter layers.
But timber can provide for cleaner living space. Log barns came first for a lot of families. A place was needed to store their goods, feed, and bedding for the horses.
It is said that horses and mules outnumbered the human population of Douglas County for the county’s first 20 years. The horse served as the primary source of energy for transportation back to Ephrata or Davenport for supplies, and working the logs and fields. The animals couldn’t live in a wagon or tent, so the barn came first.
Sawmills arrived at the beginning of the second year of building in Douglas County. With the mills, clapboard barns and homes could be built with speed and the trees came down with speed. One pioneer stood on the lookout point above the Badger Mountain Ski Hill and lamented that when he came the forest was a rich stand of old-growth trees. All that was left on the mountain was scrub.
There is not a picture to show this transfer of resources. But take a 640-acre and divide it into the average 80-acre farm. That’s eight homes and eight barns per square mile, or about 100 homes between the first homestead and Waterville.
