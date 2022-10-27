Logging near Waterville

Pioneers pose with a logging truck near Waterville. The date of this photo was not provided. 

WATERVILLE — Trees! Big ’uns. The tall timber on Badger Mountain provided the prime attraction for the first settlement in Douglas County. Making a go of pioneer life required either a sod house heated with hay twists and buffalo chips or a log home with a warm wood fire.

The Waterville Plateau lacked the sod for cutting and stacking into a soddy cabin. Soddies make a good home. They are cool in the summer and warm in the winter.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?