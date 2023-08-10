Pioneers arrive ready to tear into building a new life. They invest themselves ... their capital, and risk losing it all to build something which exists as a unique expression of personal individuality. And they take pride in watching the results flow out from their hands.

The North Central Washington Fair is a testimony to the ingenuity, investment, and pride of the Douglas County pioneers. More than that, it is a testimony to Watervillian business men and women who personally invested themselves into building up this county. First and foremost, the Waterville Board of Trade planned and scheduled the Grand Fair which took place in mid-September of 1889. The Grand Fair lasted three days and featured horse races, livestock parades, and displays of produce and hand goods. The finale race featured a horse race down the street between Chief Moses and Army Colonial Buchanan.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?