Pioneers arrive ready to tear into building a new life. They invest themselves ... their capital, and risk losing it all to build something which exists as a unique expression of personal individuality. And they take pride in watching the results flow out from their hands.
The North Central Washington Fair is a testimony to the ingenuity, investment, and pride of the Douglas County pioneers. More than that, it is a testimony to Watervillian business men and women who personally invested themselves into building up this county. First and foremost, the Waterville Board of Trade planned and scheduled the Grand Fair which took place in mid-September of 1889. The Grand Fair lasted three days and featured horse races, livestock parades, and displays of produce and hand goods. The finale race featured a horse race down the street between Chief Moses and Army Colonial Buchanan.
If we shake our head and open our eyes, we can see the Pioneer Spirit alive in the Grand Fair. The Waterville Board of Trade wanted to show off the value in becoming a Douglas County pioneer. Repetitively, the folks of the Big Bend Empire Press ran ads and booklets which they circulated far and wide talking about the wonder of homesteading in Douglas County. Their mantra: Huge cabbages, potatoes, and beautiful women come from this place, so come ... join us! And the Grand Fair became part of their plea.
During the years following 1889, we are not able to find evidence of a fair. We wonder if the cost of the Grand Fair, emotional/mental drain, or the financial uncertainty that led to the depression in 1893 contributed to the absence of a Douglas County Fair. But the Pioneer Spirit reappeared in 1895 when, within one month’s time, Waterville business men and women planned, scheduled, and conducted the Industrial Exposition. Wow!
This event truly came as a grand and glorious occasion, hosting thousands with multiple venues. Enthusiasm for the results moved the Waterville businesses to continue planning and hosting the Industrial Exposition for several years. Unlike any other promotional event, or advertisement, the Industrial Expositions promoted Douglas County, including those beautiful women! But we did not find advertisements or articles about the fair in several years of newspapers.
Each of the fairs held rodeo exhibitions, included fast horse races and slow mule races, but Lockwood’s picture of the 1909 Potato race is the first mention of the Big Bend Roundup. The permanent name and placement of the Roundup Rodeo as a Douglas County event took place without fanfare. We did not find articles or advertisements for the event in the paper.
In 1911, a bumper crop of potatoes turned the direction of the fair into the Potato Carnival. Like the other fairs, the Potato Carnival promoted Douglas County and improved the bottom line of local businesses. This time, the fair rode on the back of the glorious benefits and value of the potato. The Potato Carnival became an event which continued through 1913. But these things, including the races, all took place right in the heart of downtown Waterville, and this required the business leaders to make a change.
The 1914 Douglas County Fair/Potato Carnival inaugurated the Douglas County Fairgrounds with a half-mile track, and announcer’s platform. The grandstand and first fair exhibition building followed. But with this major change we again see the Pioneer Spirit. Through the leadership of the Waterville businesses, the Town of Waterville owned the fairgrounds and built up the fairgrounds into the facility we have long enjoyed. This remained true until November of 2007 and February of 2008 when the ownership of the Douglas County Fairgrounds transferred without charge from the Town of Waterville to Douglas County.
In all human organizations, pioneers become settlers, and preservation turns into protection. When this happens, the Pioneer vision and love of adventure fades and organizations fizzle as fast as paint peels. I joyously welcome the renewed pioneer vision brought to the North Central Washington Fairgrounds by the Fair board. Hurray for the changes and improvements!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone