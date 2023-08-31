Download PDF Lytle land
The red triangle shows the remaining 4.76-acre plot of a 9.52-acre square the port attempted to buy last year when it installed a Medium-intensity Approach Lighting System with Runway alignment indicator lights (MALSR).

WENATCHEE — Pangborn Memorial Airport will soon have a bit more clearance for planes at the north end of its runway.

The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners voted last week to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with landowner Christopher L. Lytle for a $285,600 triangular-shaped piece of land off Grant Road near Stark Avenue.



