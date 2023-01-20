Waterville/Mansfield's 8th grade starter, Delainey Nelson, left, takes a charge from Odessa's Ashlyn Neilsen with help from Jimena Garcia, right, in the first quarter of their basketball game Tuesday night in Waterville. Their tight defense held Odessa to 38 points while Garcia poured in 23 to lead the Shockers who scored 52 in the win. For more photographs of the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
WATERVILLE — Now sitting among the top ten 1B girls' basketball teams in the state, according to the WIAA RPI Rankings, the Waterville-Mansfield shockers were hoping another win over Odessa would help them climb a little higher.
On Jan. 17, they made it a little easier for themselves. After a tight defensive first half, the Shockers found their footing and beat the 19th-ranked Tigers 52-38. Odessa made it tough.
The first quarter was scrappy. A basket from any team was quickly copied by the other. For the first five minutes, the teams were never separated by more than four points.
The Shockers' defense was all-consuming, keeping the pressure on throughout the court. It’s aggressive. Enough, at least in the first half, to garner whistles and fouls, but also five steals, and forced nine Odessa turnovers.
Odessa’s defense was also a challenge, forcing shots, breaking down drives, or passing lanes to the low post. By the end of the first quarter, the Shockers led 14-7.
“Odessa was doing a good job of switching defenses,” Waterville-Mansfield Head Girls Coach Kieth Finkbeiner said. “So that was throwing us off a little bit.”
Odessa had a knack for starting each quarter with energy, getting buckets through quick transitions and a shot or two. The Shockers' fouling put Odessa on the free-throw line regularly. More were missed than made, but late in the second quarter Ashlyn Neilsen tied the game after a dribble drive 17-17.
This clicked the Shockers back into form, going on a 5-0 run to close out the half 22-17.
“What makes us go is our defense. But in the second half, Jimena Garcia, she especially, started putting them in,” Finkbeiner said.
Garcia nabbed 18 points in the second half, twelve of which were just from three-pointers. One play started with her steal on defense, a drive and finish at the rim, and a made free-throw. Three points the old way.
The Shockers dampened their fouls, forced more turnovers, and rebounded well in key moments. Odessa forced turnovers of their own, had some success off the drive, and worked on ball movement to open up shots and keep the game close. The Shockers were just too much in the end.
Jimena Garcia led the shockers with 23 points, followed by Jasmine Garcia and Delainey Nelson with 11 and seven points respectively.
For Odessa, Ashlyn Neilsen led with 19 points and Melloney Deife with seven.
“We’re a short team so we play fast, press, run, and shoot threes. And tonight we made nine,” Finkbeiner said. They’re also young. The Shockers have no seniors and one eighth-grader. “That keeps it fun.”
