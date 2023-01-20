A version of this article previously appeared in The Wenatchee World. 

WATERVILLE — Now sitting among the top ten 1B girls' basketball teams in the state, according to the WIAA RPI Rankings, the Waterville-Mansfield shockers were hoping another win over Odessa would help them climb a little higher.

Photo gallery: Waterville-Mansfield girls beat Odessa

The Waterville/Mansfield Lady Shockers defeat Odessa in basketball 52-38 Tuesday night, in Waterville to improve their record to 10-2.

