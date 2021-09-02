Five years ago, following my election to the state Senate, I organized my first district-wide listening tour, hoping to connect with communities in a meaningful and unique way. My idea was to set aside time each fall when lawmakers traditionally begin looking ahead to the upcoming legislative session to travel throughout our region and hear directly from you.
Hearing directly from you is very important to me, but I know it can be difficult to come to Olympia during the legislative session. That is why the “listening tour” has worked so well and people throughout our area have responded positively. Like everyone during the past year, my office has adapted and adjusted during the COVID pandemic. Last year’s listening tour was virtual on Zoom, and this year I was hoping to offer a “hybrid” format with both virtual and in-person meetings. With the recent mask mandate, however, I think the virtual format will work better, so we will utilize the same technology again this year.
My 12th District listening tour this year will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and Wednesday, Sept. 15. Past listening tours have taken me all throughout the 12th District and helped connect me with issues important to all four counties in our district – Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan, with stops into several communities, such as Leavenworth, Cashmere, Quincy, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Pateros, Twisp, Winthrop, Chelan, Grand Coulee, Bridgeport, Waterville, Rock Island, Mansfield, and Mazama.
Participants from all around the district will be joining me again this year. My Zoom meetings for this year’s listening tour will take place from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. My office will schedule the meetings approximately 20 minutes apart to accommodate as many groups as possible. Meeting directly with constituent groups in separate appointments has worked well. During past listening tours, meetings included employers, local governments, and community groups. If you are interested in an appointment, please contact me at brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov or 360-688-8951.
Hosting a listening tour each year allows me to hear directly from you in preparation for the upcoming session. Ideas shared during past listening tours have turned into successful legislative action. As examples, a suggestion by Leavenworth officials to dispose of brush and yard clippings resulted in a bill that became law in 2018. A funding request related to the Saddle Rock trail in Wenatchee became reality when it was included in the state capital budget two years ago. A road paving project to a popular fishing location in Okanogan County was recently approved. A biochar demonstration project in the Methow Valley to reduce wildfire risk was also funded. A significant grant for improvements to the City of Wenatchee’s Community Center utilized by Pinnacles Prep School was also approved. All were ideas first discussed with constituents during past listening tours. Besides legislative ideas, I also collect helpful feedback that prepares me to better represent you in Olympia.
Like past years, my office and communications staff, along with Senate issue specialists, will be joining me for the listening tour. I invite them along each year to bring their expertise to you along with some extra ears to do the “listening,” which is so important for effective government. If you have questions that we cannot answer, we’ll research the issue and follow up with you. People who have met with us in past years have been surprised and pleased with our interest, responsiveness, and attention to detail.
I am very appreciative that past listening tours have been successful, and I look forward to my fifth annual tour in September. If you can’t connect with me then, feel free to contact me anytime. Whether here in the district or in Olympia, please reach out and stay in touch with letters, phone calls, or emails. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you as your 12th District state senator.