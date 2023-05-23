Spring is a time of great change in our lives. People move. They change jobs. Weather warms up. The Douglas County Empire Press will change, as well, to try and do a better job of meeting your needs for information about your community.
I enjoyed meeting with some Waterville residents at the library on May 9. It was an important time for me to listen to our readers. Yes, I did also share some context around how and why we do what we do. But, my goal for the meeting was to listen first and then begin to see where we could improve the paper.
We appreciate our subscribers’ support and understand there has been frustration. Like many community newspapers, we are working in this post-pandemic era and trying to manage our resources effectively.
I heard that many of our Empire Press subscribers are also Wenatchee World subscribers and are not interested in content that is shared between our publications. They don’t want to read the same thing twice. As a publisher of several publications, we came out of the pandemic needing to rebalance our resources. One of the results is that we share some stories across our publications and online platforms.
It is clear that our readers in Waterville want more local coverage. The Douglas County Empire Press is committed to providing news and information about Douglas County, particularly Waterville, Orondo and East Wenatchee.
In the meeting, we shared ways that the community can contribute content. As much as people expressed enthusiasm for that, regular contributions that can be published in the newspaper require some editing and coaching. Understand that your work will be edited and sometimes may not be published the same week produced.
The Douglas County Empire Press is more than 130 years old and its current readers clearly long for more content unique to their community, but the economics of newspapers have changed significantly. Still, we can do better to satisfy your expectations.
In the coming weeks, you can expect things to begin to change. We have been looking at how we resource the news for the paper. We will still publish stories about Douglas County that may also appear in other publications, but we will also add to the local unique content and improve our readers’ experiences. If you would like to contribute a story regularly, or occasionally, please reach out to us.
