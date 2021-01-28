Following a public hearing, the Waterville Town Council voted at its regular meeting on Jan. 19 to re-zone the area encompassed by Birch Street, Walnut Street, Chelan Avenue, and Rainier Avenue from Residential-1 to Residential-2. Residential-2 allows for multi-family housing.
The vote came after a required 60-day waiting period following a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission. The Plain Holding Company approached the town requesting the change so it could develop the former Kopey’s Auto Court on Baker Street for multi-family housing.
During the public hearing, two residents of the re-zone area expressed support for the re-zone.
The council voted to amend the town’s zoning map to reflect the change.
In other matters, the council voted in favor of extending the current building moratorium for one year. The moratorium limits new water and sewer connections to four residential and two non-residential connections within the year. A public hearing regarding the extension will be held at the Feb. 16 meeting. The purpose of the extension is to limit the amount of sewage entering the town’s sewage system until a new lagoon can be constructed.
The council voted to nominate Michael Davies as Mayor Pro-Tem for the next six-month period. The Mayor Pro-Tem is a council member that would be responsible for filling in for the mayor’s duties in the event the mayor is not able to be present for any reason.
Mayor Jill Thompson reported she has been meeting with Dave Rinehart, Douglas County Code Compliance Inspector each week to discuss code issues in Waterville. One of Rinehart’s current projects is to help clear illegally parked vehicles from the town rights-of-way. These vehicles can get in the way of traffic flow and snowplowing efforts. Thompson said Rinehart is not authorized to issue tickets, but he can report non-compliance to the sheriff’s office.
Link Board member Joyce Huber reported ridership has continued to remain strong in the pandemic. There have been some changes in the composition of the board, with Leavenworth councilwoman Mia Bretz serving as the new chair and Chelan County Commissioners Bob Bugert and Tiffany Gering as new board members.
Thompson, who is a member of the Chelan-Douglas Health District Board of Health reported the district is in the process of distributing COVID-19 vaccinations according to the state’s phased plane. People should go to doh.wa.gov to access the online Phase Finder and determine their eligibility.
Thompson said the Waterville Recycle Center hosted a testing site in Waterville on Jan. 18.
Thompson wanted to remind residents of the town’s winter parking policy. Vehicles may park on the town right-of-way for no more than 24 hours. All vehicles must park on even sides of the street on even days and odd sides of the street on odd days. This enables the town crews to complete snow plowing. Trailers and RVs are not allowed to park on the street.
Thompson said she has been consulting with Melinda Davies about updating the town website for enhanced security and to provide a mobile platform option. Town attorney Steve Smith recommended the town check in with its IT and insurance providers to learn about safeguards and insurance measures in the event of a cybersecurity breach.
Thompson reported the commercial logging operation on the town’s Badger Mountain property began on Jan. 15.
Thompson announced the group Waterville CARES was working to establish an emergency supply room at the Federated Church. The supplies are intended to help the community or neighboring communities in the event of a natural disaster or other emergencies. Those interested in making donations can contact Phyllis Browning at 509-670-4421 or email her at rusty4361@gmail.com.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and will be held via Zoom. For more information see the town website.