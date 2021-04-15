Waterville Library’s second in a series of six community art displays to be featured in 2021 is “Recycled Art” and the exhibit is up in the library window through the end of April.
The theme pays tribute to Earth Day and was a challenge for artists to show ways they could create art from recycled material.
This display features the art of two local children—fifth-grader Chloe Davis and third-grader Gemma Gooch. Davis created a mosaic showing a garbage monster made of plastic bags in an expanding cloud of black smoke that threatens the natural world of blues and greens, depicted through all-natural items, like grains and legumes. The mosaic also includes the antidote to all the trouble--“recycling pills” that heal the earth.
“If you recycle it’s kind of like healing the earth from garbage,” Davis said.
Davis recently entered her mosaic in the “Down to Earth North Central Washington” art contest sponsored by SubKulture and won first place in her division.
Gooch’s creation is a unicorn made from a recycled toilet paper roll. She said she came up with the idea on her own.
In addition to the pieces by Davis and Gooch, the exhibit contains recycled art created by Sharon LaCrosse, Sarah Meek, Amy Larsen, Marie Bond, Gloria Bond and Roger Heiserman.
The works range from art created by craftsmen who sell their pieces, to that made by people who find relaxation and restoration in creating something.
Heiserman was one of those who entered work in the display for the first time. His is a bald eagle created from old horseshoes. Heiserman frequently sells pieces like the eagle made of horseshoes and old rope.
Marie Bond entered a diorama of an abandoned castle room. She made use of a wide range of used items, including foam board, dryer sheets, tissue paper, plastic packaging, plastic film, damaged mini canvas, cardboard, wood scrap, fabric scraps, and an old hair clip.
Bond said she creates with recycled materials quite a bit and is enthusiastic about recycled art.
“I think using recycled items is a great challenge. Everyone has their own unique items lying around in their house, so everyone's projects will be very different. Recycled doesn't just have to mean things like bottle caps and plastic cups. Anything that you otherwise would have thrown away can be used to make recycled art,” Bond wrote in an email.
The June display will be the 2021 Art.Link Bus Pass Design Contest for third graders in Chelan and Douglas counties. Since Link will not be issuing bus passes through June of this year, winning artwork will be displayed in various venues, including the Waterville Library. Several of the winners are Waterville children, including Juan Calderon and Darius Jerrels. Gemma Gooch and Amanda Hernandez are winners from Orondo Elementary School, according to the Link Transit website.